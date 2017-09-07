Person Trapped Inside Vehicle Down Embankment in Bay Ho - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Person Trapped Inside Vehicle Down Embankment in Bay Ho

By Jaspreet Kaur

    Emergency responders were working to extract one person trapped inside a car that went down an embankment Thursday night in the Bay Ho area.

    The car is approximately 50-yards down on the eastbound State Route 52 just west of Regents Road, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

    Crews are attempting to cut the roof of the car to extract one patient.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

