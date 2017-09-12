Person Stabbed in Head, Neck in Encanto: SDPD

Officers were investigating after a victim was found with stab wounds in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at 5:36 p.m. on the 6400 block of Wunderlin Avenue near Broadway, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The victim was found with stab wounds to the head and neck. At this time, their condition is unknown, police said.

No arrests have been made.

No other information was available.

