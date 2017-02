In that will delight Peeps-lovers, Oreo has released a limited edition cookie featuring marshmallow Peeps flavored cream.

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Move over peanut butter and jelly, a new flavor fusion is sweetening up store shelves.

Oreo and Peeps have joined forces for a limited edition Peeps Oreo sandwich cookie.

The Oreo features two golden cookies with a marshmallow Peeps-flavored filling.

The new sweet tweet will be sold at Wal-Mart's nation-wide starting Feb. 22.