Pedestrian Walking on SR-56 Struck, Killed by Car: CHP

A pedestrian walking along State Route 56 Sunday morning was struck and killed by a Mercedes Benz, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers said.

The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday when an unidentified 38-year-old woman was walking in the number 2 lane of eastbound SR-56.

A 56-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2017 Mercedes Benz was heading eastbound on the highway, driving at unknown speeds, when he struck the woman, officers said.

The victim suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Authorities do not suspect drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash. The driver stayed at the scene.

No further information was available.



