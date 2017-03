One person was taken to the hospital after a collision with a car in Encinitas, San Diego County Sheriff's deputies (SDSO) said.

The crash happened at approximately 6:32 a.m. Monday on Leucadia Boulevard and Town Center Place, Lt. Arreola said.

The male pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to Scripps La Jolla.

The car stayed at the scene.

No further details were available.