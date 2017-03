A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a vehicle in the Shelltown area of San Diego Thursday night.

The incident happened at approximately 7:47 p.m. on the 1500 block of S 43rd Street, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

One victim was transported to UCSD Hospital with unknown injuries.

It's unclear if this was a hit and run, police said.

No other information was available.

