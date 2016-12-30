A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Chula Vista Friday night has been taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD).

Police say the pedestrian was hit at around 5:20 p.m. by a car traveling southbound in the 300 block of F Street.

The victim was taken to UCSD Hospital where they are being treated for critical internal injuries, CVPD said.

The driver was uninjured and was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision, according to CVPD.

No other information was immediately available.

