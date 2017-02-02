Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-805 Off Ramp: CHP

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on an Interstate 805 off ramp in Bonita, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said.

The collision happened shortly ater 7 p.m. Thursday when officials responded to the report. A Sig Alert has been issued for the ramp and crews are shutting it down as authorities investigate.

The female victim has not been identified. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car appears to have stayed on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

