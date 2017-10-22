Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Vista

A pedestrian jaywalking in Vista was struck and killed Sunday night, San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Power said.

The crash happened around 9:22 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Vista Way, Power said. The location is just north of State Route 78 and on the same block as the Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic School, a Wendy's and North County Ford.

The preliminary investigation revealed the 32-year-old woman was walking northbound, crossing West Vista Way heading toward St. Francis, when she was struck by a car traveling westbound on the street, Power said.

At the time, the woman, who has not been identified, was not crossing in a marked crosswalk.

The victim sustained several serious injuries, Power said. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Vista Fire Department officials.

Sheriff's Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) and the Vista Patrol Station Traffic Division are investigating the incident.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Anyone with information related to the collision can contact Deputy Michael Power with the North Coastal Station Traffic Division at (760) 966-3590.

No further information is available.