A pedestrian walking along the train tracks was struck and injured by an Amtrak train Sunday morning in Bay Ho, San Diego County Sheriff's deputies said.

The incident happened at approximately 6:18 a.m. Sunday on the railroad tracks just north of Damon Avenue and Santa Fe Street in San Diego, just east of Interstate 5, Deputy Jason Burk said.

A northbound Amtrak train was traveling at approximately 60 miles per hour when an adult woman - walking along the track - was struck from behind, Burk said.

She was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital. The extent of her injuries is unclear.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.