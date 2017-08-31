Pedestrian Robbed at Gunpoint in Old Town: SDPD

Officers are responding to a report of an armed robbery of a pedestrian in the Old Town neighborhood of San Diego Thursday night.

The incident occurred at the Old Town Trolley stop around 10 p.m., San Diego police said.

Two suspects approached the victim and said they had a gun.

At this time, it is unknown what was stolen.

Both suspects were taken into custody, police said.

No other information was available.

