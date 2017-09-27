Pedestrian Killed on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista

NBC 7s Gaby Rodriguez reports from the Palomar Street exit on northbound Interstate 5.

A man struck by at least three vehicles on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista died early Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 5:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-5 near the Palomar exit.

CHP officers are looking for the driver who first hit the pedestrian, then kept driving.

The pedestrian was then struck two more times, once by a motorcycle, and once by a car.

Breaking 3 Survive Plane Crash at Brown Field

The CHP is asking anyone who may have seen what happened to contact them.

Traffic is backed up in the area as officers investigate.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.