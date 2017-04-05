A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Lincoln Park Wednesday night.

It happened on the 1200 block of South 47th Street at about 8:25 p.m., according to San Diego Police. The driver left the scene.

The victim, who was identified as a man, was taken to Scripps Mercy hospital and pronounced dead, confirmed police.

Street closures are in place on 47th St. between Logan and Solola Street, while crews clear the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

