Pedestrian Hit by Car in El Cajon

A man was struck by a car and carried approximately 25 yards off El Cajon Boulevard on Saturday night.

At approximately 8:50 p.m. a man was walking across the street at 518 El Cajon Boulevard when he was struck, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The driver stopped and called for help, flagging down a police officer, according to the report.

The victim was taken to Sharp Memorial in grave condition.

No other details are available at this time.