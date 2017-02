A pedestrian was taken to Scripps La Jolla with serious injuries after being hit by a southbound Coaster commuter train in Del Mar Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at 15th near Ocean Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Train service is stopped and an investigation has started.

It’s unclear why the victim was on the tracks in the first place.

No other information was immediately available.

