Pedestrian Hit By Two Vehicles Killed In Chula Vista

A man was killed after he was struck by two cars in Chula Vista.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) a driver traveling north on Broadway, near Sierra Way, hit the man Sunday about 6:42 p.m.

The man was then run over by a second driver, and became pinned underneath the vehicle.

The victim sustained traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two drivers who struck the man both stopped at the scene, and were not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to CVPD.

The CVPD Traffic Division is conducting the investigation.

No other information was available.

