A 26-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while standing in the traffic lanes of westbound State Route 94 at the 30th Street off-ramp, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

A car exiting the freeway hit the pedestrian at about 40 mph around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.

His death was pronounced when first responders arrived.

The victim lived in Chula Vista.

CHP is investigating the crash.