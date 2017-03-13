A man fatally struck while walking across South Santa Fe Avenue has been identified Monday, according to the Medical Examiner.

Awet Yosief Habtezghi, age 38, was walking with another pedestrian when he was hit by a 31-year-old driver headed southbound in the 1500 block of Santa Fe Ave. around 7:45 p.m Friday evening.

The area is poorly lit and there is no crosswalk.

"They were jaywalking across the road and it was completely dark," said CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt. "He walked right into the car."

It is currently unknown whether Habtezghi was under the influence of alcohol at the time. CHP is awaiting his toxicology results.

He was killed instantly, officials say. Once fire personnel arrived, Habtezghi was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries.

His friend went to a nearby business for help and then took off. He has not been located or interviewed as a witness.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. He was interviewed and released. DUI is not a suspected factor in the crash. There are no pending charges on the driver at this time.

The collision remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.