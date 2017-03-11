Pedestrian Fatally Hit in Vista

A pedestrian was fatally hit while walking across South Santa Fe Avenue Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 38-year-old man was walking with a friend when he was struck by a 31-year-old driving a SAAB 900S southbound in the 1500 block around 7:45 p.m. The area is poorly lit and there is no crosswalk.

He was killed instantly, officials say. His friend went to a nearby business for help then fled the scene. He has not been located or interviewed as a witness.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. He was interviewed and released. DUI is not a suspected factor in the crash. There are no pending charges on the driver at this time.

The collision remains under investigation.