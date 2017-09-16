Woman Dies After Being Hit by Car in Encinitas

A woman crossing an intersection in Encinitas Friday night was knocked to the ground when a driver struck her, causing injuries that the victim was not able to survive.

The pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk across Encinitas Boulevard and Balour Drive just after 6 p.m. when two cars approached the area. The first driver yielded to the woman, but the second driver went around the yielded car, traveling through the intersection and striking the pedestrian.

The impact knocked the victim to the ground, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said. The pedestrian was rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with life-threatening injuries; she died a short time later.

The SDSO said the female driver who hit the victim remained at the scene and spoke with deputies. Investigators said alcohol was not a factor in the deadly crash.

The investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim was not immediately released, but the SDSO did say she was 61 years old.

Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDSO’s North Coastal Traffic Division at (760) 966-3512.



