Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Amtrak Train in Oceanside

A man died after he was hit by a train in Oceanside Thursday evening, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

The incident occurred at approximately 6:16 p.m. on the railroad tracks near Morse Street and Broadway Street.

The man was hit by a southbound Amtrak train, traveling approximately 55 miles per hour.

SDSO said the engineer noticed a man walking on the tracks. The engineer deployed emergency brakes on the train but was unable to stop in time.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call SDSO.