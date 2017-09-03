“Patriot Picnic” Meets With Protesters at Chicano Park

Organizers described the picnic as an educational tour of the park, but members of the community believed there were racial overtones to the gathering. NBC 7's Alex Presha reports.

Tensions flared over a picnic in Chicano Park Sunday, with demonstrators saying the gathering was meant to pick away at the neighborhood’s art and culture.

Chicano Park in its current form dates back to the 1970s, and it was designated as a national historic landmark in January.

Statues and other historical markers have been a sensitive issue across the country lately, with many Confederate symbols being removed. And many people from Barrio Logan, who saw racial undertones in the meeting, believed Sunday’s picnic was an excuse to do the same thing to Chicano Park’s murals.

“The muralist community were the ones that first came here and painted these beautiful murals to celebrate life,” Enrique Morones, executive director of the Border Angels, told NBC 7. .”And now we hear there's a group out here that wants to destroy the murals. That wants to promote hate. That wants to promote decisiveness, We will not tolerate that.”

The “Patriotic Picnic,” as it was called, drew a large police response. The situation escalated when members of the community came to the park to protest the “Patriotic Picnic.”

The picnic's organizer Roger Ogden described it as an educational tour of Chicano Park. But he said if the police hadn't escorted them out of the park, they would have been “lynched” by the members of the community protesting their picnic. He also said his goal was to "show what kind of thugs and criminals they are." He abruptly ended the conversation when NBC 7 asked if he had witnessed any criminal activity. Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman tweeted that she was thankful to everyone for keeping everything peaceful at the park.







