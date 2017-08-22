Man Sentenced to Prison in Killing of Pastor in Jacumba - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Sentenced to Prison in Killing of Pastor in Jacumba

By NBC 7 Staff

    A San Diego man who shot and killed a pastor over an eviction notice was sentenced Monday to spend the rest of his life in prison. 

    Paul David Carr, 61, was convicted of first-degree murder earlier this year in the shooting death of Craig Hodson, 55, a pastor at Grace Baptist Church of Jacumba.

    On Monday, Carr was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, according to City News Service.  

    Hodson was killed when he handed Carr a notice of clean-up procedures concerning the home on Old Highway 80. Jacumba is approximately 58 miles east of San Diego, just south of Interstate 8, in Boulevard, California.

    When deputies arrived, they found Hodson, 55, lying on the ground in front of a garage. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, deputies said.

    Family and friends told NBC 7, Hodson was a father of 11 children and had several grandchildren. He had been a local propane driver before he turned to ministry full-time, friends said.

