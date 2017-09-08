Parts of I-15 and SR-67 Closed for Maintenance This Weekend

Parts of Interstate 15 and southbound State Route 67 will be closed for maintenance work this weekend.

Caltrans crews will perform maintenance on the I-15 Express Lanes moveable barrier on Saturday and Sunday between 3 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The work will require the closure of one northbound Express Lane from SR-163 to SR-56 Ted Williams Parkway.

One southbound lane will close Sunday from SR-56 Ted Williams Parkway to the north of Poway Rd. The southbound SR-56 Ted Williams Parkway on-ramp will also be shut down, according to Caltrans.

There will be one Express Lane open in both directions.

Carpools, van pools, transit vehicles, clean air vehicles and motorcycles can use the Express Lanes for free.

Visit the websites for I-15 Express Lanes or 511 San Diego for more information about express lanes.

The SR-67 southbound lanes will close at the San Diego River Bridge in Lakeside Sunday from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. for guardrail repairs.

Signs will be posted directing motorists driving on southbound SR-67 to continue onto Lakeside Avenue, head left on Channel Road and left on Mapleview Street to southbound SR-67, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans officials reminded drivers to Be Work Zone Alert by avoiding distractions and slowing down when approaching work zones.