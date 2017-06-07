School officials in San Diego’s North County warned parents Wednesday of the possible attempted kidnapping of a student approached by a woman who told the child she had been sent to the school by the child’s mother.

The Solana Beach School District sent a memo to parents saying the Encinitas School District had notified them of a possible abduction attempt at Park Dale Lane Elementary School in Encinitas.

Per the district, an unknown woman approached a student after school on Tuesday and reportedly said to the student: “Your mom told me to pick you up.”

The student didn’t know the stranger and ran away from her, the memo said.

For now, the school district said the woman is described as 5-foot-7 with straight brown hair and pale skin. She wore a dress during the encounter with the child.

The memo said the child’s family reported the incident to local law enforcement; the Encinitas Union School District is now working with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) to track down leads on this case.

The Solana Beach School District suggested parents use this case as an opportunity to remind children about “stranger danger” and the importance of reporting incidents like these to their parents and teachers.

The sheriff's department told NBC 7 the incident is under investigation but, at this point, deputies have found "no evidence an attempted kidnapping took place."

As a precaution, the SDSO said deputies would conduct extra patrols around the elementary school campus. Anyone who sees anything suspicious can reach out to the SDSO at (858) 565-5200.

Park Dale Lane Elementary School is located at 2050 Parkdale Ln. and serves students in kindergarten through 6th grade. It's part of the Encinitas Union Elementary School District.