Parents Raise Concerns Over Student Safety at Fallbrook HS

Parents are expected to address concerns regarding school safety during the School Board meeting Monday evening at Fallbrook High School.

Many parents told NBC 7, two lockdowns in just the past few months is not acceptable and something needs to change.

The first lockdown was almost two months ago. During that incident, a loaded gun was found on campus.

Then, the high school was put on lockdown last Wednesday, after a report of a gun on campus. Authorities did not find a gun and the lockdown was lifted after a couple of hours.

NBC 7 spoke with a teacher at Fallbrook High School who explained the first lockdown prompted more training for teachers on what to do in emergency situations. Those training sessions were originally supposed to happen in the middle of April, but were moved up to this week since the there have now been two such incidents in less than two months.

Many parents said they want a Sheriff's deputy assigned to the school. The School Board instead decided to hire nine unarmed security guards.

Enrique Acosta, father of two students at the high school is concerned.

"You're out there and the kids are here and when you're outside you don't know what's going on inside, right? You don't know if there's somebody with a gun trying to harm somebody," he said.

The school held an emergency meeting with parents last Wednesday to go over student safety.

NBC 7 was not allowed into that meeting until the very end but the district is holding its regular school board meeting Wednesday night and is expected to address concerns.