A suspect pleaded guilty to felony charges for a hit-and-run in Paradise Hills that killed a man grabbing an umbrella from his car.

James Arthur Robbins, was in court for allegedly fleeing the scene after his vehicle struck a man retrieving an umbrella from a parked car.

Robbins is accused of felony charges including hit-and-run causing death and violation of parole.

The defendant was allegedly traveling on the opposite side of the road from the victim, when he crossed over the double yellow lines and struck the victim Jose Padron, said San Diego police.

The victim was killed in front of his house, while he went to grab an umbrella from his car to give to his wife.

Neighbors ran outside and found the victim after they heard the loud crash, said David McNees, the San Diego County Deputy District Attorney.

After the fatal collision, there's evidence that Robbins left his job, his girlfriend, the place he was staying and didn't show up for an appointment, said McNees.

A woman who lives nearby came home and discovered her vehicle, which she let the defendant drive, was damaged, said McNees. She called the police, and when they inspected the vehicle they realized it was involved in the crash.

Robbins was already in custody on a parole violation when San Diego Police discovered his connection to the case.

The court set his bail at $300,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Apr. 10. If convicted Robbins faces a maximum eight year sentence.