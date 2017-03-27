49-year-old Jose Padron was fatally struck in the hit-and-run crash while reaching into his car for an umbrella in Paradise Hills.

A suspect facing felony charges for a hit-and-run in Paradise Hills that killed a man grabbing an umbrella from his car appeared in court Monday.

James Arthur Robbins, was arraigned at the San Diego County Court for his involvement in the fatal collision on Jan. 19 at the 5900 block of Albemarle Street. He is accused of felony charges including hit-and-run causing death and violation of parole.

If convicted Robbins faces a maximum eight year sentence.

Robbins was allegedly traveling on the opposite side of the road from the victim, when he crossed over the double yellow lines and struck the victim Jose Padron, said San Diego police.

Robbins allegedly failed to stop at the scene and took off, after the fatal crash that killed the 49-year-old mechanic Padron. The victim was left dead in front of his house, after trying to grab an umbrella from his car to give to his wife.

The crash was loud, causing neighbors to run outside where they found the victim, said David McNees, the San Diego County Deputy District Attorney.

"There is an abundance of circumstantial evidence in this case," said McNees.

After the fatal collision, there's evidence that Robbins left his job, his girlfriend, the place he was staying and didn't show up for an appointment, said McNees.

"It was very evident to the police he was trying to avoid any detection," said McNees.

A woman who lives nearby came home and discovered her vehicle, which she let the defendant drive, was damaged, said McNees. She called the police, and when they inspected the vehicle they realized it was involved in the crash.

Robbins was already in custody on a parole violation when San Diego Police discovered his connection to the case.

The court set his bail at $300,000. His readiness hearing was scheduled for Apr. 6 and his preliminary hearing for Apr. 10.