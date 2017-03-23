Paradise Hills Fatal Hit-and-Run Suspect to Appear in Court

A suspect in the Paradise Hills hit-and-run that killed a man grabbing an umbrella out of his car was set to appear in court Monday, confirmed the San Diego County DA's office.

Police arrested and booked James A Robbins, age 47, into jail on Feb. 15, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

The arraignment for his suspected involvement in the death of Jose Padron, age 49, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday at the downtown courthouse.

Padron was struck and killed along the 5900 block of Albemarle Street while reaching in his car to grab an umbrella for his wife just after 7 a.m. on Jan. 19.

Robbins will face charges connected with the fatal crash. The victim was carried about 40 feet from the scene before the suspect fled.

The hit-and-run suspect was traveling eastbound on Albemarle St. when he lost control and crossed over a center median. The driver sideswiped a parked car, then struck the victim's parked car and the victim, Padron, who was standing next to the parked car.

Further information was not immediately available.