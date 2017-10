U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers were called to a stretch of sand along Solana Beach after a panga was spotted on the shore.

The boat was left just a few feet from the base of a set of stairs that leads to condos and homes on the cliff above.

The area appears to be near the Solana Beach & Tennis Club at 447 S. Sierra Avenue.

NBC 7 has reached out to CBP officials for information on the investigation.