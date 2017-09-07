Panera Bread is rolling out delivery service in San Diego, and hopes to follow suit at restaurants nationwide in 2018.

Panera Bread – the fast-casual restaurant chain known for its piping hot fresh breads, sandwiches, soups and salads – can now deliver that comfort food directly to your door in San Diego County.

The company announced it has rolled out a delivery service option for San Diego customers. The service is available to patrons who are located within an 8-minute drive of a Panera bakery-café and will be generally available between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

There are currently about a dozen Panera Bread locations in San Diego County including downtown San Diego, Chula Vista, Coronado, La Mesa, Mission Valley and Point Loma.

Both lunch and dinner options are available for delivery, so long as the order meets a $5 minimum. The company said the fee for the delivery service will be an additional $3. Customers can place their orders on Panera’s website here, or download the Panera Bread mobile app and enter their zip code for details on delivery coverage and times in their area.

San Diego is one of the pilot cities for the launch of the chain’s delivery service. Panera hopes to offer the service nationwide next year.

The company said it expects to hire more than 3,500 employees for café and delivery driver jobs nationwide by the end of 2017. In San Diego, the company said the new delivery service will bring 120 new local jobs.