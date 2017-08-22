Palm Trees Catch Fire Off I-8 in College Area

Firefighters are mopping up, after a fire started in palm trees off Interstate 8 in the College Area.

The fire started Tuesday about 5:00 a.m. near the Fairmount Avenue exit.

Firefighters have stopped the fire from spreading.



Police have shut down the southbound lanes of Fairmount Avenue.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information was available.

