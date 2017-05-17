Padres Trail in Brewers Series 2-1

SAN DIEGO, CA - MAY 17: Allen Cordoba #17 of the San Diego Padres hits a triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at PETCO Park on May 17, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

There have certainly been far more exciting games at Petco Park. Wednesday night the Padres dropped game three against the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1. The Brewers lead the four game set 2-1.

There were some bright spots for the Friars. Jhoulys Chacin got the start on the mound for the Padres and had solid game. The righty allowed only two hits and one run in seven innings of work. He finished the night with eight strikeouts. In the fifth inning left fielder Allen Cordoba hit his first career triple.

Milwaukee got on the board early off an RBI single to center field by third baseman Travis Shaw which scored Eric Sogard. San Diego tied it up in the sixth inning when infielder Yangervis Solarte double to center and brought in Wil Myers. That concludes the Padres scoring for the evening.

The Brewers scored twice in the ninth to secure the victory. The final game in this series set is Thursday May 18 at 12:40 p.m. at Petco Park.



