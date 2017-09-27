Padres Swept by Dodgers after Shutout Loss

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases past Wil Myers #4 of the San Diego Padres after hitting a solo homerun during the fourth inning of a game at Dodger Stadium on September 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Padres closed out the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night with a 10-0 shutout loss at Dodgers Stadium. The 2017 National League West Champions swept the series against the Friars and improved to 102-57 on the year. The Padres head into their final set of the season against the San Francisco Giants with a 70-89 record.

The Dodgers offense dominated Wednesday night. Three Los Angeles batters went yard in their victory over San Diego. The first homerun was served up by Yasiel Puig in the fifth inning. The Cuban right fielder sent his 27th blast of the year to left field and added to his team’s lead 8-0.

In the sixth inning the Dodgers pulled a double act. First, Curtis Granderson smashed a solo shot to right field. Then, the very next batter, Corey Seager sent his 22nd homer of the year to center field to tack on the game winning run for the Dodgers.

The Padres start their last three games of the season against the San Francisco Giants on Friday September 29 at 7:15 p.m. PST from AT&T Park.



