Padres Secure Series Win Over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 24: Jose Pirela #2, Matt Szczur #23 and Manuel Margot #7 of the San Diego Padres celebrate after beating the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on August 24, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Padres formed a late game rally to secure a victory 4-3 and the series win against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday night from Busch Stadium. Luis Perdomo toed the rubber for the Friars in the series finale against St. Louis. In six innings pitched, the righty allowed seven hits, two runs and his finished with two strikeouts on his way to collecting another win.

This is was a slow paced game. We headed into the ninth inning tied at two runs apiece. Carlos Asuaje singled to right field which scored Jabari Blash and gave the Padres a 3-2 lead. Jose Pirela was right behind him and hit a sacrifice fly to right field. Manuel Margot made it home and beat the tag and added another run for the Frairs.

In the bottom half of the inning, Padres All-Star Brad Hand stepped in to do what he does best. Hand ran into a little bit of trouble when Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk sent a towering homerun to center field and St. Louis came within one run of knotting up the game again. Hand regrouped and closed things out with a slider.

The Padres head to Miami on Friday for the first of three games against the Marlins at 4:10 p.m. PST at Marlins Park.



