Padres Seal Series with 6-2 Victory over Diamondbacks

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: San Diego Padres players high-five after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 in a baseball game at PETCO Park on September 19, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Travis Wood earned his fourth winning decision Tuesday night when the Padres notched another victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The lefty even helped his own cause with a 2-RBI single in the third inning. With the 6-2 victory San Diego also sealed the series.

Even though he got the win, the game started off a little rough for Wood. The first batter he faced, center fielder AJ Pollock, sent a towering homerun to center field which gave the Diamondbacks an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.

By the sixth inning the Padres offense had a solid 5-1 lead but Pollock was back to do more damage. Woods once again gave up a solo shot to the Arizona outfielder but the Padres still held a 5-2 lead.

Carlos Asuaje brought in the final run for the Friars when singled to centerfield and scored Manny Margot in the sixth.

The last game of the set is Wednesday September 20 at 6:10 p.m. at Petco Park.