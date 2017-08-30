Padres Notch Series Win against Giants

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 30: Travis Wood #37 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run hit during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on August 30, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

After a rocky start, the Padres won two games in a row against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. The Friars sealed the series with a 5-0 shutout victory Wednesday night.

Travis Wood was on the mound for San Diego but only pitched through 4 1/3 innings. The lefty allowed six hits but no runs. Wood did help his own cause with a solo home run to left field in the third inning. His tenth homerun of the season opened the score board and gave the Padres a 1-0 lead over the Giants.

In the sixth inning Jose Pirela kept the offense going with a homerun of his own to left field. The Friars bats kept swinging and by the end of the sixth San Diego had a healthy 4-0 lead over San Francisco.

Jabari Blash hit an RBI single in the eighth inning which scored Wil Myers and sealed the series win.

The Padres continue their 10 game homestand with the first of three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday September 1 at 7:10 p.m. from Petco Park.



