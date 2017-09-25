Padres Drop Series Opener against Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Pitching coach Darren Balsley of the San Diego Padres talks to catcher Austin Hedges #18 and pitcher Travis Wood #37 after loading the bases during the first inning of the MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers defeated the Padres 9-3. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

It’s the final week of the season for the Padres. The Friars started their final road trip of the year just a couple of hours north with the first of three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Travis Wood was on the hill for San Diego and this outing was a rough one from the start. The lefty pitched through 4 2/3 innings and allowed five hits for six runs with two strike outs on the night.

The Dodgers bats were hot right away. In the first inning Logan Forsythe hit an RBI double to center field which brought in three runs for the Dodgers. The second baseman was at it again in the third inning when he crushed a solo home run to left field and gave his team a 5-0 lead.

The Friars got on the board in the fifth inning when Hunter Renfroe doubled to deep center field and allowed Cory Spangenberg to score. Unfortunately for the Padres, Austin Barnes would make sure they stayed out of reach with a three run blast to right center field in the fifth inning. His 401 foot homer helped the Dodgers pull away even further with a beefy lead 8-1.

The Padres added two more runs in the eighth inning but didn’t come close. The Dodgers notched their 100th victory of the season while the Friars move to 70-87 on the year with just a handful of games left on the schedule.

The second game of the set is Tuesday September 26 at 7:10 p.m. at Dodgers Stadium.