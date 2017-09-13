Padres Drop Final Game against the Twins in Extra Innings

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 13: Austin Hedges #18 of the San Diego Padres reacts to striking out against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of the game on September 13, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Padres 3-1 in ten innings. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

With the sting of Tuesday night’s 16-0 loss still looming, the Padres looked for redemption against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday at Target Field in the conclusion of their two game set. Dinelson Lamet was on the hill for the Friars. In six innings pitched the righty allowed just one run with five hits. He finished with five strikeouts on the night.

The Twins got on the board first after a wild pitch by Lamet allowed Eddie Rosario to advance to third base. A throwing error by Austin Hedges allowed Rosario to score. It wasn’t pretty, but it gave the Twins a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The Friars got on the board in the eighth inning when Hedges sent his 17th home run of the season to left field and knotted up the scoreboard 1-1.

The ninth inning came and went with the score still tied so this game went into extra innings. In the bottom of the tenth inning Rosario sent a towering two-run walk off homer to left field and sealed the series for the Twins with 3-1 victory.

The Padres are off on Thursday as they travel to Denver, Colorado. The first game of their series against the Rockies is Friday September 15 at 5:40 p.m. PST at Coors Field.