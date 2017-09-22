Padres Drop Final Friday Night Game at Home

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Jordan Lyles #27 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at PETCO Park on September 22, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

It’s the final countdown for the Padres. The second game in their series against the Colorado Rockies also marks the start of the last weekend of home games of the 2017 season. The Padres also kicked off Hispanic Heritage Weekend Friday Night and hosted the Mayor of Tijuana; Juan Manuel Gastélum who threw out the first pitch. Even with all the festivities, the Friars dropped the second game of the set against the Rockies 4-1.

Jordan Lyles was on the mound for the Friars. In six innings pitched, the righty allowed five hits, four runs and finished the night with seven strikeouts.

Three Rockies batters went yard under the lights Friday night. Third baseman Nolan Arenado opened the scoreboard in the fifth inning with a homer to right field. Ian Desmond followed suit with a home run to right field as well and gave Colorado a 2-0 lead. Trevor Story provided the third homerun in the top of the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the fifth inning Lyles stepped up to help his own cause. The Padres pitcher singled to center field which scored Travis Jankowski and put the Padres on the board where they trailed 2-1. Lyle’s RBI was the only run of the game for San Diego.

The series deciding game against the Rockies is Saturday September 23 at 5:40 p.m. at Petco Park. The festivities continue with Hispanic Heritage Night where the Padres will announce the recipients of the 6th annual Comunidad Awards recognizing those whose work has made an impact in San Diego’s Hispanic Community.



