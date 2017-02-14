Police Investigate Disturbance in Pacific Beach | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

Police Investigate Disturbance in Pacific Beach

By NBC 7 Staff

    NBC 7

    Police officers were called to a neighborhood in Pacific Beach Tuesday to investigate reports of a disturbance involving a man who was possibly armed. 

    The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said they received a report around 7:50 a.m. of a man, possibly armed with a gun, holding someone against their will at a home in the 3900 block of Sequoia Street.

    As of 8:30 a.m., officers were trying to make contact with the man. No injuries were reported.

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 18 minutes ago

