Police Investigate Disturbance in Pacific Beach

Police officers were called to a neighborhood in Pacific Beach Tuesday to investigate reports of a disturbance involving a man who was possibly armed.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said they received a report around 7:50 a.m. of a man, possibly armed with a gun, holding someone against their will at a home in the 3900 block of Sequoia Street.

As of 8:30 a.m., officers were trying to make contact with the man. No injuries were reported.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.