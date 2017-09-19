Fire Sparks at Pacific Beach Apartment Complex

A fire sparked at an apartment complex in Pacific Beach Tuesday morning, forcing several residents out of their units.

The blaze began around 8 a.m. on the third level of a complex located at 2051 Pacific Beach Dr., near Crowne Point Drive. Within 20 minutes, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) crews were able to knock the fire down.

A few residents were displaced; no injuries were reported.

