Fire Sparks at Pacific Beach Apartment Complex

The fire began around 8 a.m. at an apartment complex on Pacific Beach Drive

By NBC 7 Staff

    Monica Garske
    San Diego Fire Rescue-Department.

    A fire sparked at an apartment complex in Pacific Beach Tuesday morning, forcing several residents out of their units.

    The blaze began around 8 a.m. on the third level of a complex located at 2051 Pacific Beach Dr., near Crowne Point Drive. Within 20 minutes, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) crews were able to knock the fire down.

    A few residents were displaced; no injuries were reported.

    No other information was available.

    Published 48 minutes ago

