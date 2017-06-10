Cesar Solis, 36, was arrested Saturday, June 10, 2017, on several felony charges including extortion, criminal threats and kidnapping.

A San Diego County man was arrested Saturday in Oxnard after allegedly kidnapping and smuggling a woman into the country from Mexico and demanding money from the victim's husband.

At approximately 4:19 a.m. on Saturday, authorities received a call about a kidnapping. Solis allegedly called the victim and stated that the victim’s wife had been kidnapped and smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

The suspect then told the victim he would release his wife in Oxnard in exchange for an undisclosed amount of cash.

As the husband was being interviewed by officers, he received several updates from the suspect regarding his wife's location. The suspect ultimately gave the victim a vehicle description and a location to meet.

Officers responded to the location and found a vehicle that matched the description. Officers located the woman and the suspect. She was not injured, but she said the suspect threatened to kill her if her husband did not arrive with the money.

Solis was arrested and also charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. He has a prior robbery conviction out of San Diego County, police said.