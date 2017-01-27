Overturned Big Rig Blocks I-8 Lanes in Campo | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

Overturned Big Rig Blocks I-8 Lanes in Campo

CHP officials issued a traffic alert on westbound I-8, west of Crestwood Drive, just before 11:30 a.m. Friday

By Monica Garske

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Image

    A big rig overturned on Interstate 8 in Campo Friday, blocking two lanes and prompting a traffic alert. 

    The accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. on westbound I-8, west of Crestwood Road near Mountain Springs Road. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said a big rig had toppled on its side, blocking the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes on the highway.

    Traffic was flowing through the right shoulder as crews worked to clear the big rig from the area. A heavy duty tow truck was requested, CHP said.

    No other information was immediately available, including if anyone was hurt. 

    The big rig overturned amid a high wind warning in that area, where gusts were strong throughout the morning. That warning is in effect through 1 p.m. Saturday.

    Get traffic updates from NBC 7 here.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news story. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices