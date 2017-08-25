A 19-year-old suspect who was outstanding in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lemon Grove has been arrested.

Dominic Jones, also known as Hearn, was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lemon Grove Avenue and Broadway, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

He is one of three suspects in the shooting--one was killed, another was arrested at the scene.

Spring Valley resident Isaias Raziel Ochoa, 19, was the suspect shot and killed in the shooting which involved officers from multiple law enforcement agencies in San Diego County.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning after La Mesa police officers saw a gray Ford sedan stopped at a green light with the door open at Fletcher Parkway and Baltimore. When an officer approached the car, he heard some screams and then the car drove off, leading to a high-speed pursuit through La Mesa and Spring Valley.

The law enforcement officers involved in the shooting are with La Mesa police, San Diego police and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.



The pursuit ended on Rebecca Way where three suspects got out of the car and took off. One suspect began firing a handgun at law enforcement officers, leading to a shootout.

Ochoa died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the SDSO Homicide Detail.

Jones was booked into jail on an outstanding felony warrant issued on Aug. 21 for a probation violation for assault with a deadly weapon case in 2016.

The third suspect--arrested at the scene--was questioned and released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858)974-2321.