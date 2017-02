More than 900 customers were left without power Saturday morning when an unplanned outage struck parts of some beachside communities.

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) said the power outage was reported around 9:20 a.m., impacting some residents in Mission Bay and Pacific Beach. Approximately 931 customers were without electricity.

SDG&E hoped to have power fully restored by 12 p.m. The cause of the outage is being assessed.

No other information was available.