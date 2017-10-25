Fire Crews Jump on Small Fire in Otay Mesa

A brush fire sparked off Palm Avenue in Otay Mesa, near Montgomery High School, on Wednesday amid a red flag warning. (Published 37 minutes ago)

Smoke is in the air over the South Bay after a fire broke out on Palm Avenue in Otay Mesa.

The fire was originally reported at 10:42 a.m. as a 20-foot square area in a canyon just a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border between Interstate 5 and Interstate 805.

By 11:08 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control.

Winds in the area were measured at 14 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, according to NBC 7 weather anchor Whitney Southwick.

He said temperatures in the area of the fire were reported to be 96 to 98 degrees.

The county was still under an excessive heat warning Wednesday as well as a fire weather warning. High temperatures are expected to be 95-102 degrees, except near the coast where we could see temperatures in the 80s to lower 90s.

The fire weather warning was issued until 6 p.m. this evening for the mountains in our East County and North County.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.