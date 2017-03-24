Onramp to I-5 South Shutdown After Crash | NBC 7 San Diego
Onramp to I-5 South Shutdown After Crash

By NBC 7 Staff

    Crews have responded to a report of a car going off the road on Interstate 5 at Main Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday, and the Main Street onramp to I-5 south has been shut down.

    One person may be trapped in the car, and rescuers are trying to cut the roof off of the car.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

