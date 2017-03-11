A 20-year-old man has been shot in Lincoln Park, according to San Diego police.

The man was sitting on his porch in the 300 block of Gloria St. when he thought he heard fireworks. The victim looked down and realized he had been shot in the left leg above the knee. The incident happened around 7:13 p.m.

The victim, who was transported to the hospital, has non-life threatening injuries.

He had no suspect description and saw nothing.

San Diego Police Southeastern Division Detectives will be investigating.