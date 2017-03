A person showed up at a residence in Chula Vista Wednesday night with a gunshot wound, police confirmed.

The incident was reported around 8 p.m. near Max Avenue and E Prospect Street, according to Chula Vista Police (CVPD).

The victim claimed to have been shot at Max Field in Loma Verde Park.

Police said an active search was underway in the area.

The victim's condition is unknown.

No other information was available.